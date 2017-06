SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–The Red Cross is helping a family after an early morning fire Thursday. It happened on Worden Drive.

According to Scott Garrett, Fire Chief of the Westview Fairforest FD, the call came in at 4:46am. Someone in the home saw the dryer on fire.

The family started to evacuate as the fire alarms sounded. Four departments responded including Westview, Spartanburg City, Poplar Springs and Roebuck.

Two adults and 2 children live in the home.