Eclipse 2017 in the Upstate: What You Need to Know

Upstate SC is getting a rare treat on August 21st: a rare glimpse at a total eclipse! This once-in-a-lifetime celestial event won’t be visible in this area until 20178, and to celebrate watch parties are forming all across the Upstate. WSPA is partnering with Roper Mountain Science Center’s Eclipse Extravaganza, a three-day long affair from August 19th-21st. Jennifer Martin catches up with the center to see what they have planned and how you can get ready now.

For tickets to Roper Mountain Science Center’s Eclipse Extravaganza or for more information, click here.