Greenville County Coroner named SC Coroner of the Year

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr. has been named South Carolina Coroner of the Year.

According to a press release from the SC Coroner’s Association, Evans received the honor Wednesday night during the group’s annual awards banquet held at Pawleys Island.

Evans was cited for the growth of his office staff and use of equipment. He was credited for obtaining portable fingerprint scanners, a cadaver dog and handler along with computerized coroner case file tracking and a mass disaster trailer.

South Carolina Coroner’s Association President Dennis Fowler, the Cherokee County Coroner, presented the award.

“Parks is the example of a great coroner,” said Fowler. “He cares about the citizens of Greenville County, his staff and most importantly the families of the deceased. He is most deserving and I am glad to call him my friend. We need more like him.”

Also to Evans list of accomplishments was his dedication to save lives though education and his loyalty as a husband, father and grandfather.

“I am lost for words,” Evans said. “This is an honor I will forever cherish.”

Josh Parker of Cherokee County was named Deputy Coroner of The Year. Parker was cited for a heroic effort in 2016, where he knocked out the windows of a burning house and rescued a victim trapped inside.

Coroner Richard Harvey of Colleton County received the Sue Townsend Award. Coroner Harvey was recognized for his compassion in delivering in person the cremated remains of three small children who lost their lives in a motor vehicle collision in November 2016 to a Maryland father at his own expense.

The awards banquet is held annually in conjunction with the South Carolina Coroner’s Association Annual Training Conference that continues though Friday.