Hearing expected in lawsuit against Spartanburg County Jail

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A hearing is scheduled today in a lawsuit accusing Spartanburg County Jail of violating inmates’ constitutional rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina sued the jail last month, saying the visitation policy violates the First Amendment. The lawsuit says county officials denied ACLU attorneys’ request to interview inmates as part of the organization’s investigation of jailed inmates’ constitutional rights.

The civil rights group wants the policy suspended while the lawsuit is ongoing. Jail officials say their officers are immune from legal challenge because they were doing their jobs, in accordance with laws and regulations.

Court documents show the hearing is scheduled for June 22 in federal court in Greenville.