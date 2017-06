GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police are asking for your help to find a person accused of breaking into vehicles.

Police say the person was caught on video surveillance and has been seen in areas across the city (Pleasant Meadows to Rutledge Acres).

If you can identify this person, they ask you to contact Det. Sgt. Blair Dennis at (864) 206-3341.

They say if you see someone matching this picture in your neighborhood looking into cars or in the area, call 911.