ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police say they had to shut down I-240 to remove two suspicious packages from the Haywood Rd. bridge.

Police say the NC Department of Transportation reported the two packages were magnetized to the bridge around 12:45 p.m.

Police shutdown the interstate and removed them around 1:30 p.m.

They were rendered safe and cleared from the bridge, according to police.

They says traffic is back to normal.