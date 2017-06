Fido is an important part of many of our families. Each year 10,000 plus people gather to celebrate man’s best friend with a festival just for them!

Carolina’s Family welcomes you to join us Saturday July 8th in Saluda, NC for Coon Dog Day.

The festivities include a parade, music, a street fair, art, food, and dog judging.

The Saluda Coon Dog Day and Carolinas Family welcome you to celebrate Fido and family.