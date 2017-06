GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- An Upstate animal shelter is offering up free adoptions this weekennd.

Greenville County Animal Care is holding an event called the Big Lick on Saturday.

All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be free to adopt. They’ll also have free ice cream and “pupcicles”.

The day includes several special events, including a licking booth and training courses.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Greenville County Animal Care, located at 328 Furman Hall Road in Greenville.