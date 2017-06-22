Marines and Sailors visit Clemson’s Death Valley

Marines and Sailors at Clemson

Veterans made their way to Clemson’s Death Valley this morning.

The group included U.S. Navy and Marines.

The veterans had the chance to touch Howard’s Rock and run down “The Hill” as well as visit the scroll of honor memorial.

“Even though we don’t like to be thanked, nevertheless i think it is important for the marines to know that the community outside of our military families and our friends are still rooting for us and that they actually do care,” said Hector Fernandez with the Marine Wounded Warrior Project

Today’s visit is part of the “honoring their service” project.

