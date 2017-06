SYLVA, NC (WSPA) – A North Carolina state trooper rescued a newborn baby deer after its mother was killed in a car crash.

According to the Sylva Herald, trooper Rocky Deitz rescued the fawn on June 15 in the Barkers Creek area.

The fawn, named Buckshot, is being cared for by the trooper’s family.

Deitz tells the Sylva Herald that they plan to take the fawn to a rehabilitation center in Henderson County.