NEW SCAM: SC Sheriff’s Association donation calls

Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have received reports of a new scam.

Deputies say the caller is seeking donations on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association via the telephone.

They say the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association does NOT ask for donations via the telephone.

The Honorary Membership program of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association is conducted exclusively through a direct mail campaign, not through telephone conversations, according to deputies.

They say any request for funds via telephone claiming to be from the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association is fraud.

