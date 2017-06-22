Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have received reports of a new scam.

Deputies say the caller is seeking donations on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association via the telephone.

They say the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association does NOT ask for donations via the telephone.

The Honorary Membership program of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association is conducted exclusively through a direct mail campaign, not through telephone conversations, according to deputies.

They say any request for funds via telephone claiming to be from the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association is fraud.

Scams

NEW SCAM: SC Sheriff’s Association donation calls Deputies say the caller is seeking donations on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association via the telephone.

Grandma scammed out of $12K by fake jail officer A Spartanburg woman says a scammer convinced her to buy $12,000 in iTunes cards to help her grandson.

New Medicare cards could make seniors vulnerable to new scams Scammers may impersonate the government claiming to verify your information to activate the cards.

SCAM WARNING after damaging storms in Newberry Co. The sheriff’s office says there are no reports of scammers right now, but scam artists will sometimes use these disaster to get your persona…

Scam spoofs sheriff’s office caller ID, threatens jail time The scammer told the potential victim there was an arrest warrant outstanding in their name and that they must turn themselves in to the She…