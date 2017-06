(WSPA) — There’s a new device at some airport around the country that is making your travel a little easier.

It’s called Clear. The device lets you scan your boarding pass, and use an eye scan or finger print. That means you no longer have to wait in line and searching for your ID.

But there are a few of cons. You would still have to go through the metal detectors and x-ray. And to using the device would cost you $179 a year.

Clear is now available at 22 airports.