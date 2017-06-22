Polkfresh farm tour shows you where food and wine from Polk County comes from

The PolkFresh Farm tour is a chance for people to see where their food and wine from the area come from.
The PolkFresh Farm tour information can be found at this website <http://growrural.org/event/farmtour/> but here are the basics:
The tour is Saturday, June 24th – 9am to 2pm farms, Wineries 1pm to 6pm
There are 9 Farms, 3 Wineries, & 4 Local Food Stops.
Tickets are $25 for cars (as many people as you can safely fit) and $10 for motorcycles
Info and tickets available at growrural.org<http://growrural.org>
TICKETS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE IN PERSON AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:
Columbus Farmers’ Market
Manna Cabanna Organic Market
Meanwhile, Back In Saluda
Mill Spring Farm Store
Overmountain Vineyards
Get address and info about these below
Farms:
Buttercup Cottage – 612 Ransom Rd, Saluda, NC 28773
Go Garlic – 17 Overcreek Drive, Rutherfordton, NC 28139 (Polk County)
Nelon Knoll Farm – 200 Abrams Moore Rd, Rutherfordton, NC 28139 (Polk County)
Once Upon a Cow Creamery – 300 W Melvin Hill Rd, Columbus, NC 28722
Phil Holbert Honey – 706 Ozone Dr, Saluda NC 28756
Robinson Community Garden – Corner of Poplar and Henderson St, Saluda NC
Sunny Creek Farms – 520 Pine Field Dr. Tryon, NC 28782
TK Family Farm – 1132 Airport Rd, Rutherfordton NC 28139 (Polk County)
Wineries:
Mountain Brook Vineyard– 731 Phillips Dairy Rd, Tryon NC 28782
Overmountain Vineyard– 2012 Sandy Plains Rd, Tryon NC 28782 (Tickets Available Here)
Parker Binns Vineyard – 7382 E NC 108, Mill Spring, NC 28756
Other Stops:
Columbus Farmers Market – Courthouse St, Columbus NC 28722 (Tickets Available Here)
Manna Cabanna Organic Market – 105 E Main St, Tryon NC 28773 (Tickets Available Here)
Meanwhile, Back In Saluda – 171 E Mail Street, Saluda NC 28773 (Tickets Available Here)
Mill Spring Farm Store – 156 School Rd, Mill Spring NC 28756 (Tickets Available Here)