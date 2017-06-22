Polkfresh farm tour shows you where food and wine from Polk County comes from

The PolkFresh Farm tour is a chance for people to see where their food and wine from the area come from.

The PolkFresh Farm tour information can be found at this website <http://growrural.org/event/farmtour/> but here are the basics:

The tour is Saturday, June 24th – 9am to 2pm farms, Wineries 1pm to 6pm

There are 9 Farms, 3 Wineries, & 4 Local Food Stops.

Tickets are $25 for cars (as many people as you can safely fit) and $10 for motorcycles

Info and tickets available at growrural.org<http://growrural.org>

TICKETS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE IN PERSON AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

Columbus Farmers’ Market

Manna Cabanna Organic Market

Meanwhile, Back In Saluda

Mill Spring Farm Store

Overmountain Vineyards

Get address and info about these below

Farms:

Buttercup Cottage – 612 Ransom Rd, Saluda, NC 28773

Go Garlic – 17 Overcreek Drive, Rutherfordton, NC 28139 (Polk County)

Nelon Knoll Farm – 200 Abrams Moore Rd, Rutherfordton, NC 28139 (Polk County)

Once Upon a Cow Creamery – 300 W Melvin Hill Rd, Columbus, NC 28722

Phil Holbert Honey – 706 Ozone Dr, Saluda NC 28756

Robinson Community Garden – Corner of Poplar and Henderson St, Saluda NC

Sunny Creek Farms – 520 Pine Field Dr. Tryon, NC 28782

TK Family Farm – 1132 Airport Rd, Rutherfordton NC 28139 (Polk County)

Wineries:

Mountain Brook Vineyard– 731 Phillips Dairy Rd, Tryon NC 28782

Overmountain Vineyard– 2012 Sandy Plains Rd, Tryon NC 28782 (Tickets Available Here)

Parker Binns Vineyard – 7382 E NC 108, Mill Spring, NC 28756

Other Stops:

Columbus Farmers Market – Courthouse St, Columbus NC 28722 (Tickets Available Here)

Manna Cabanna Organic Market – 105 E Main St, Tryon NC 28773 (Tickets Available Here)

Meanwhile, Back In Saluda – 171 E Mail Street, Saluda NC 28773 (Tickets Available Here)

Mill Spring Farm Store – 156 School Rd, Mill Spring NC 28756 (Tickets Available Here)