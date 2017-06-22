Senate Republicans to unveil new health care plan

By Published: Updated:
Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, John Barrasso, John Thune
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks following a closed-door strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Sen. McConnell says Republicans will have a "discussion draft" of a GOP-only bill scuttling former President Barack Obama's health care law by Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, DC (WSPA/AP) – Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell, plans to release the measure Thursday. The proposal represents the party’s long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama’s health care law, but support by enough GOP senators is not yet guaranteed.

At a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wednesday, President trump said “Obamacare is a disaster, it’s over and there’s nothing to compare with what we are doing.”

Democrats have complained about not seeing the highly-anticipated bill yet.

The Senate Majority Leader is pushing for a vote before July 4, 2017.

