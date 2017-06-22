Shooting at River Ridge Apts in Asheville

By Published:

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police say they are investigating a shooting at River Ridge Apartments.

They say it happened around 2:37 p.m. on 6/22.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken by a personal vehicle to the hospital, according to police.

They say the wounds aren’t expected to be life-threatening.

A person of interest is being interviewed by police.

