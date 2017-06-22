ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police say they are investigating a shooting at River Ridge Apartments.
They say it happened around 2:37 p.m. on 6/22.
The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken by a personal vehicle to the hospital, according to police.
They say the wounds aren’t expected to be life-threatening.
A person of interest is being interviewed by police.
Crime
Shooting at River Ridge Apts in Asheville
The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken by a personal vehicle to the hospital, according to police.
FTC issues warning on card skimmers
Skimmers are devices illegally places on things like gas pumps and ATMs that “skim” a credit or debit card’s information, giving criminals a…
Fmr. DJJ officer indicted on federal civil rights charges
Former Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Lieutenant Nicole Jenice Samples was indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the US Distr…
‘Pizzagate’ gunman in DC gets 4 years in prison
A North Carolina man who fired an assault rifle inside a District of Columbia restaurant during his investigation of a conspiracy theory dub…
Asian, Indian business owners targeted by theives in Greenville
The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office are holding a news conference on the recent trend of burglaries at Asian and Indian business owners.