Asian style beef wonton ravioli recalled due to undeclared milk

(WSPA) – A brand of beef wonton ravioli is being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

The Wornick Company is recalling 61,538 pounds of beef ravioli products because they may contain milk and it is not declared on the product’s label.

14.5-oz. plastic bowl packages containing “Sam’s Choice ASIAN STYLE BEEF WONTON Ravioli,” with “BEST IF USED BY” dates of Feb. 22, 2018 and Mar. 28, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19076” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were shipped to locations around the country.

Customers who bought the ravioli are asked to not eat them and to throw them away or return them to the store.

Anyone with questions can call the company at (513) 552-7485.

