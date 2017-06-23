British schoolboys wear skirts in shorts ban protest

EXETER, ENGLAND (WSPA) – A record-breaking heat wave is sweeping Britain, so some teenage boys are protesting their school’s “no shorts” policy by wearing skirts instead.

More than 50 male students in Exeter wore the plaid skirt for the girl’s uniform.

One mother said the head teacher sarcastically told the boys they could wear a skirt if they wanted when told they couldn’t wear shorts. It seems they took it literally.

One boy reportedly got in trouble because his skirt was too short. Another reportedly had to put on pants because his legs were too hairy.

