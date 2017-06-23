Driver of stolen truck found hiding under house after chase, Laurens Co. deputies say

WSPA Staff Published:

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A chase suspect was caught hiding under house after Laurens County deputies tried to stop a stolen truck.

Deputies say an officer saw a truck on Highway 252 matching the description of a truck reported stolen earlier Friday.

The suspect would not stop and deputies chased the suspect until the truck crash and that person ran from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says a K-9 was called to the scene and they were able to find the suspect hiding under a home.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

