Driver of stolen truck found hiding under house after chase, Laurens Co. deputies say

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A chase suspect was caught hiding under house after Laurens County deputies tried to stop a stolen truck.

Deputies say an officer saw a truck on Highway 252 matching the description of a truck reported stolen earlier Friday.

The suspect would not stop and deputies chased the suspect until the truck crash and that person ran from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says a K-9 was called to the scene and they were able to find the suspect hiding under a home.

