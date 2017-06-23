Freedom Blast happening this weekend

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at some events happening in our area the weekend of June 24 and 25.

A popular event celebrating both veterans and current service members is happening Saturday night.

Freedom Blast returns to Greer City Park. You can check it out from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. They’ll have live bands, food and Army vehicles. It all wraps up with one of the biggest firework shows in the state. Click or tap here for more details.

The second annual Fletcher Firefly Festival is tomorrow at Blue Ghost Brewing Company. It’s from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. at their newly opened firefly field. They’ll be releasing their summer ale. They’ll have local arts and crafts vendors, three live bands and a bounce house for kids.

If you’re a music lover, the Upstate Family Resource Center will showcase local talent tomorrow with Upstate Fam Jam.

It will be over at Boiling Springs High School from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. They’ll have a variety of performers, along with food and fun activities. More information is available here.