Greenville Humane Society building first-of-its-kind healing center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Humane Society is hoping to save more animals than ever with a new healing center, making it the only no-kill shelter on the East Coast with this kind of facility.

The building dedicated to caring for sick animals will be similar to an intensive care unit at a hospital.

It’s part of the new medical center that will double the space of the no-kill shelter.

Inside the healing center, there will be a wing to quarantine sick animals, giving animals that may have been euthanized at other shelters a second chance at life.

The center will also include nurseries to care for neonatal kittens and house dogs and their litters of puppies.

The shelter depends on its foster care program to get help for sick animals from foster families.

The healing center will provide the space to house even more sick animals and treat anything from kennel cough to more serious diseases like ringworm and parvovirus.

“These are the animals that are truly in harm’s way. These are the animals that get left behind. These are the animals that people turn their head away from and don’t even try to give a second chance, and we feel that’s very important as a humane society that all animals should be given a second chance,” said Kim Pitman, the executive director for the Greenville Humane Society.

The new medical and healing center cost $2.9 million.

The Greenville Humane Society was able to pay for all of it thanks to donations from organizations and individuals all over the country.

It is set to open in September.