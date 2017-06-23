Habitat of Humanity home dedication in Greenville

Another local family now has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The Greenville Co. chapter dedicated he home in the Grace Point neighborhood, on Wednesday.

The home is for Brad Nivens and his two sons who both have autism.

Habitat included special upgrades to meet their needs, including a privacy fence outside and sensory space inside.

“My main thing was security. Umm, we moved around a lot, till the last four or five years and when I move into the rental I’m in now, it was…I promised them that I would not move again until I got my house. And I’ve kept that promise to them, and this is going to be the forever home,” said Nivens.

Twenty three CEO’s from local businesses took part in this build making this the 5th CEO home build for habitat.