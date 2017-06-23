HPA teacher arrested on child porn charges

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County teacher has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Jerry Dean Blaxton, 54, of Inman, has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The S.C. Attorney General’s office said in a news release that local and state authorities investigated Blaxton and investigators say he distributed and possessed images of child pornography.

A spokesman with High Point Academy confirmed Blaxton taught there at the time of his arrest.

The school released the following statement:

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, High Point Academy Administration was informed of the arrest of robotics teacher Jerry Blaxton by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to investigators, Mr. Blaxton has admitted to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. It is our understanding the alleged criminal misconduct involves searching child pornography on the internet. Upon receiving information that Mr. Blaxton offered a confession to law enforcement, High Point Academy immediately terminated Mr. Blaxton’s employment with the school. The safety and well-being of our students are always the highest priority in our school. High Point Academy will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation of this matter. Any questions or information relating to the arrest or specific charges in the case should be directed to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Blaxton is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces up to 10 years on each count.