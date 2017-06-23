Injured man leaves trail of blood in Greenville, authorities say

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Fire crews clean up blood that a man left after he said he fell and was cut (WSPA).

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) —  Crews are working to clean up a bloody mess spanning several blocks in downtown Greenville.

Master Patrolman Johnathan Bragg with Greenville Police Department said officers found a “grossly intoxicated” man with a severe leg injury around 6 a.m. Friday at Main and Elford Streets.

The man advised officers he had fallen earlier and cut himself. He didn’t have a cell phone and walked several blocks for help.

Will Broscious with Greenville City Fire Department said crews are cleaning up the blood.

As of 8:25 a.m., crews were at Washington and Main Street.

He said the man walked roughly seven blocks.

