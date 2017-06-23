Investigators need help identifying body found near I-85 in GA

COMMERCE, GA (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman whose skeleton was found in Banks County, Georgia in February.

According to the GBI, the woman was most likely black or Hispanic and between 30 and 44-years-old and was between 4’9″ and 5’6″ tall and had been dead for around 4 years when she was found.

Her skeleton was found in a wooded area near New Salem Methodist Church on Highway 59 in Commerce. This is about one mile south of Exit 154 on I-85.

Found among the remains was a metal ring and a butterfly necklace charm. Blue, purple, and gray fabrics were also found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Athens office at 706-552-2309 or the Banks County Sheriff’s Office at 706-677-2248. You can also submit information online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/webform/submit-tips-online.