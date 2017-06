SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man is in custody after a shooting in Spartanburg County.

Deputies say it happened on Thurgood Marshall Road on Wednesday around 6 a.m.

The shooting victim was taken by a personal vehicle to a hospital.

Devek Jermaine Mitchell, 26, of Spartanburg is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’s also charged with high and aggravated domestic violence.