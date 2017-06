GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an early morning shooting.

Deputies say it happened in the 100 block of Welcome Ave. in Greenville around 1:30 a.m.

The victim is a man who had at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

There are no further details right now.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime-Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.