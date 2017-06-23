Men accused of robbing Roche Pharmacy in Whitmire

WHITMIRE, SC (WSPA) – Two men are in custody and will be charged later today with the burglary that occurred at Roche Pharmacy in Whitmire, according to Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the owners reviewed video from the pharmacy from earlier in the day and saw them in the store acting suspiciously.

Kershaw Co. Deputies attempted to stop the suspects vehicle for an unrelated traffic violation on Wednesday.

They say they ran, throwing pills from the car during the chase.

The suspects had more than 450 prescription pills and $5000 cash, according to the report.

Deputies say the suspects will face a variety of charges in Kershaw County for the chase and drug possession.

Investigators have been able to link the suspects to the burglary using forensic evidence gathered at the scene of the burglary, according to the report.

Sheriff Lee Foster says that more arrests are expected because the suspects sold some of the pills and they are trying to find out who bought them.

SUSPECTS

Neil Corey Trammell, 28, of Old Buncombe Road, Union, SC

Trevor Dee Wilson, 21, of Cabol Road, Sharon, SC

The report says Whitmire Police will get warrants on both men for Burglary and Grand Larceny for the burglary at Roche Pharmacy.

They will be brought back to Newberry County for a bond hearing, according to deputies.

“This is an excellent example of using hard work coupled with modern scientific techniques to be effective in today’s world,” said Sheriff Foster. “While you must implement emerging trends of forensics, you can never substitute it for the hard work it takes be effective in law enforcement.”

“We enjoy a great working relationship with the Whitmire Police Department, and are grateful to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office for all that they are doing to as part of this investigation,” said Sheriff Foster.

“You cannot wait until an emergency to build a relationship with your partners and I am thank for our long term partnership with Sheriff Matthews, Sheriff Taylor, and Chief Sinclair and each of their continued efforts to be more effective through cooperation,” Foster said.

Sheriff Foster also said that several state and federal agencies are looking into this matter as well based upon the continued working relationship established with those agencies.

Sheriff Foster and Chief Sinclair said they formed a task force to address this burglary because of the critical nature of the items stolen.

“This was an important investigation in many ways,” said Sheriff Foster. “This is a family run pharmacy that meets an important need for the Whitmire community with a long history of giving back to that community. But, it was also important because this was an incredibly large amount of drugs that could have a devastating effect if they were not located and removed from the streets.”