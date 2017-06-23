New child sex charges for former church van driver

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A former Upstate church employee charged with crimes against minors has been arrested again on additional charges Friday.

Timothy Lee Anders, 62 has been charged with four counts of lewd acts on a minor, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the alleged incidents happened during the 1970’s.

Anders had $10,000 in total bond for the crimes.

7News covered Anders’ arrest in 2013 when he had 27 charges for sexually assaulting at least 2 children who deputies say he also met working at that church in the 1970’s. Earlier this month, Anders was charged again with one count each of disseminating harmful material to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anders was also arrested in May 2017 and charged with three counts of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, four counts second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Lewd Act on a Child.

There is no information at this time on his trial for these most recent charges.

SEE PREVIOUS: More criminal charges against former church employee