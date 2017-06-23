‘Peace’ buttons force police to close North Carolina street

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – In one North Carolina city, it was “peace” that was disturbing.

Local media outlets report Interstate 240 in Asheville and a bridge over it were closed Thursday while police removed two objects reading “peace” from underneath the bridge.

About a foot across, the round objects were made of a Styrofoam-like material, painted red and gray and attached to the steel beams underneath the bridge deck on the northbound and southbound spans with magnets.

Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said the N.C. Department of Transportation reported the objects to police. Lt. Joseph Sorrells said police thought the objects probably didn’t present a threat, “but we wanted to err on the side of caution.”

The road closures caused significant backups on I-240. In addition, a preschool was placed on lockdown.

6/23/2017 11:40:18 AM (GMT -4:00)