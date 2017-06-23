Vital Federal Credit Union robbed in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery.

It happened at the Vital Federal Credit Union at 1000 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg.

Police say no one was hurt.

They say they have a perimeter set up and are looking for the suspect in the area.

Police say the robber gave a note to an employee and told the victim that he was serious and she needed to give him the money.

Employees contacted 911 through an alarm system.

The suspect left on foot with money.

He was seen running south on Asheville Highway away from the business.

The suspect didn’t present a weapon. The suspect is described as a white male 40 to 50 years of age, 5’9” to 5’11”, approximately 180 to 200 pounds, with gray hair and a goatee.

This investigation is ongoing and we are requesting information from the public to help identify this suspect. Information on any incident can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or Text TIP649 with your tip to CRIMES (274637).