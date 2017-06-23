Preventing hot car deaths

By Published:
Walmart safe kids hot cars

Upstate fire officials are showing exactly how dangerous the inside of your car can be during the summer.

They set up a display at the Boiling Springs Walmart in attempts to prevent hot car deaths.

And as hot as it is outside during the summer, it’s even hotter on the inside.

“Just really for awareness and general education , we wanted to remind parents & grandparents and those the particular don’t ride their kids around . That the temperature is creeping up. It increases exponentially inside your car and its a dangerous environment for your kids and pets if left inside your car !” said Scott Miller, Chief of Boiling Springs Fire Department.

These displays will also be set up tomorrow during car seat checks at Boiling Springs Fire Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s