Preventing hot car deaths

Upstate fire officials are showing exactly how dangerous the inside of your car can be during the summer.

They set up a display at the Boiling Springs Walmart in attempts to prevent hot car deaths.

And as hot as it is outside during the summer, it’s even hotter on the inside.

“Just really for awareness and general education , we wanted to remind parents & grandparents and those the particular don’t ride their kids around . That the temperature is creeping up. It increases exponentially inside your car and its a dangerous environment for your kids and pets if left inside your car !” said Scott Miller, Chief of Boiling Springs Fire Department.

These displays will also be set up tomorrow during car seat checks at Boiling Springs Fire Department.