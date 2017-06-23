Sh%t Southern Women Say releases new episode

CAPTION: From left is, Sheila Hawkins, from Landrum, SC, Patricia Altschul originally from Richmond, VA but lives in Charleston, SC, Julia Fowler from Gaffney, SC and Katherine Bailess from Vicksburg, MS. Delaine Yates, from New Orleans, Louisiana is also in Episode 9 and is an original cast member but she is not pictured.
The sassy ladies are back with more zingers.

Sh%t Southern Women Say is a popular series on YouTube. One of the featured belles is redheaded spitfire Julia Fowler.

She’s a Gaffney, SC native.

Another woman from our area is also on the videos! Sheila Hawkins is from Landrum.

The ninth episode was posted Friday morning.

Fowler’s YouTube channel has been such a success that it has led to a book deal.

Her book, “Talk Southern To Me: Sayings, Slangs and Proverbs To Accent Your Life,” will be available in Spring 2018 and is being published by Gibbs-Smith Publishing.

If y’all have spent any time south of the Mason Dixon Line, chances are ya’ll have heard at least one of these sayings.

Watch the video below and visit their website here.

