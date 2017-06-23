Sh%t Southern Women Say releases new episode

The sassy ladies are back with more zingers.

Sh%t Southern Women Say is a popular series on YouTube. One of the featured belles is redheaded spitfire Julia Fowler.

She’s a Gaffney, SC native.

Another woman from our area is also on the videos! Sheila Hawkins is from Landrum.

The ninth episode was posted Friday morning.

Fowler’s YouTube channel has been such a success that it has led to a book deal.

Her book, “Talk Southern To Me: Sayings, Slangs and Proverbs To Accent Your Life,” will be available in Spring 2018 and is being published by Gibbs-Smith Publishing.

If y’all have spent any time south of the Mason Dixon Line, chances are ya’ll have heard at least one of these sayings.

