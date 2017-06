(CNN) – A Canadian sniper set a new record for farthest kill after hitting an ISIS fighter from 2.2 miles away, according to Canadian Special Forces Command.

The the unnamed sniper was in a high-rise building assisting Iraqi forces in taking back Mosul.

CNN reports the previous record was 1.54 miles, set my UK sniper Craig Harrison in 2009.

The Globe and Mail reports the sniper was using a McMillan TAC-50 sniper rifle.

They say the bullet took under 10 seconds to hit the target.