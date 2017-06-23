Upstate girl named Miss South Carolina Teen 2017

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Ally McCaslin was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Friday evening at Township Auditorium in Columbia.

16-year-old McCaslin of Simpsonville was Miss Woodmont High School Teen.

During the talent competition, she performed a vocal to Journey to the Past. She was also the overall Teen Evening Gown winner.

McCaslin will move on to compete in America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant in July in Orlando.

The runners-up for the competition are:

First runner up: Miss Socastee High School Teen, Ashley Jones

Second runner up: Miss Clarendon Teen, Julia Herrin

Third runner up: Miss Clemson Teen, Berkley Bryant

Fourth runner up: Miss Hilton Head Island Teen, Kellan Fenegan

Miss South Carolina will be crowned Saturday during a pageant beginning at 8:00pm at the Township Auditorium.