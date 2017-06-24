Car seat safety check hosted by Boiling Springs FD

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Fire Department is holding a car seat safety check Saturday for parents who want to make sure their children have the safest ride possible.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. anyone who would like for their child safety seats to be checked over to ensure their proper placement in the vehicle can head to 186 Rainbow Lake Rd. in Boiling Springs.

According to the fire department’s provided statistics, three out of four car seats are installed wrong.

If you have any other questions about the event, you can call the fire station at 864-578-6200.