Couple lived together, found dead in separate rooms

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A medical examiner found that a Florida couple whose bodies were found in separate rooms in their home died of natural causes.

Authorities never suspected foul play or suicide in the March 29 deaths of 50-year-old Richard Lee Hadlock and 54-year-old Sandra Lee Witkowski. But the Miami Herald reports their deaths on the same day raised questions for many around Key West.

In reports released Tuesday, Dr. Thomas Beaver found Hadlock had a longstanding history of medical problems, including diabetes and renal failure. His body was found in one bedroom while his companion’s body was in another. The autopsy says Witkowski had suffered from severe cirrhosis. The cause of death for both was “presumed natural causes.”

Key West police said the couple’s landlord called them after checking on the couple.