Crews respond to house fire in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several crews responded to a structure fire on Old Liberty Road, according to the Easley Fire Department.

The fire happened at about 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they say they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the double-wide mobile home.

The fire was under control within an hour, according to fire officials.

They say there were no smoke detectors in the house.

No injuries were reported.

Liberty Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

The fire is believed to be unintentional but is still under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.