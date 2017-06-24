GA restaurant owner, daughter brutally attacked over cold chicken

BAXLEY, Ga. (WCMH) — A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter were brutally attacked over cold chicken, and it was all caught on camera.

Jeanette Norris owns a Qwik Chik restaurant in Baxley, Georgia. The attack happened on Thursday when a couple complained about receiving cold chicken. After a few minutes of back-and-forth, Norris said she refunded their money, but it wasn’t enough.

“She went berserk,” said Norris. “They both lost it, him and her both started cussing and beating on the window.”

Norris went outside to tell the couple that she had called the police and that they would be there shortly, and that’s when the female customer started punching and slapping Norris in the face.

Norris’s daughter gout out of a truck to help her mother, and the male customer punched the teenager in the face.

“One of my employees yelled, ‘He’s got her, he’s got her,’” Norris said. “And that’s when I realized he had hit her. Who does that? Who punches a child like she’s a grown man standing there? He needs putting under the jail!”

The couple left before police arrived on scene. Norris was left with two black eyes and a broken nose, and her daughter was also left with a black eye.

Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey watched the surveillance video and said he hasn’t seen an unprovoked attack like this before.

“The camera surveillance footage that we put out tells it all,” he said. “That’s just brutality.”

Police identified the suspects as Eric and Latasha Smith. The couple faces several felony warrants. Officers say the couple could be driving a Cadillac Escalade or a Cadillac DeVille with Georgia license plates.

Police say they have been flooded by tips from people who recognize the couple, and investigators are asking anyone who may know their whereabouts to contact police.

