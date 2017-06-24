Man creates iconic Super Mario Bros. level in augmented reality

(WFLA) – A man created an incredible video game where Super Mario Brothers meets augmented reality.

Abhishek Singh, 28, posted the video to his YouTube channel, where it already has over 360,000 views.

Singh called the game a “crazy, life-sized first person experience.”

Singh recreated the iconic first level of the game, built in Unity3D for the Microsoft Hololens.

For the video itself, Singh himself dressed as Mario and played the game in Central Park.

The video was shot through the Hololens with no post production.

He told News Channel 8 he created the game for fun and it took about a month to complete.

