Miss Columbia crowned Miss South Carolina 2017

Suzi Roberts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A new Miss South Carolina has been crowned.

Suzi Roberts is the 2017 Miss South Carolina.

The 23-year-old from Pauley’s Island attended the University of South Carolina and was Miss Columbia.

She performed a lyrical dance to “Greatest Love of All” for the talent competition.

Roberts won Swimsuit and Talent preliminary and Overall Talent Winner.

She will compete in the Miss America Pageant in September in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The pageant was held at Township Auditorium in Columbia.

