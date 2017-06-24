NC mom accused of starving infant to death is pregnant, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville woman charged with starving her 6-month-old to death is pregnant again, police confirmed.

Brianna Nelson, 26, and Joshua Gonzalez, 25, are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the January 29 death of their child, Solana Gonzalez.

Nelson and Joshua Gonzalez appeared before a Cumberland County judge Friday afternoon. Their bonds were set at $25,000 each. They had been arrested earlier in the week.

Following Nelson’s court appearance Fayetteville police confirmed she is pregnant.

An autopsy report stated Solana Gonzalez weighed just 5.5 pounds at the time of her death, which is less than what she weighed when she was 2 months old.

On January 29, police were called to the apartment of Nelson and Joshua Gonzalez after Nelson reported the child was experiencing abnormal breathing and “excess oral secretions.”

Solana Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nelson and Joshua Gonzalez have scheduled court appearances for July 13.

