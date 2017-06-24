Person falls from Catawba Falls in McDowell Co., dispatch says

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews are responding after a person fell from Catawba Falls in Pisgah National Forest, according to McDowell County dispatch.

A call came in at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

McDowell County EMS and Old Fort Fire Department responded to the scene.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

