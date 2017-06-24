One person shot at Greenville Co. QT station, in critical condition

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot at a QT gas station in Greenville County Saturday morning according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Grove Rd. near White Horse Rd. just before 9 a.m.

When first responders got to the scene, they found one adult with at least one gunshot wound. They were taken by EMS for treatment and listed in critical condition, reports the sheriff’s office.

Crews set up tape at the scene, processing a silver car in the parking lot according to our 7News team.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this shooting.

We will update this information when more becomes available.