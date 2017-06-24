SC health officials find West Nile virus

Associated Press Published:

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials say samples from mosquitoes trapped in Beaufort County have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Entomologist Chris Evans of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said in a news release that the mosquito carrying this virus is usually active at night, but can also be active at dusk and dawn and in shady areas during the day.

Beaufort County Mosquito Control Director Gregg Hunt said insecticide has been applied where the mosquitoes are most active. Hunt said the insecticide is very effective and was chosen because it is fast-acting.

