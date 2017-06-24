SC health officials find West Nile virus

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials say samples from mosquitoes trapped in Beaufort County have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Entomologist Chris Evans of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said in a news release that the mosquito carrying this virus is usually active at night, but can also be active at dusk and dawn and in shady areas during the day.

Beaufort County Mosquito Control Director Gregg Hunt said insecticide has been applied where the mosquitoes are most active. Hunt said the insecticide is very effective and was chosen because it is fast-acting.

More stories you may like on 7News

Simpsonville bank robbed, police working to ID suspect A man robbed a Simpsonville bank Saturday morning after handing a note to one of the tellers stating that he was armed.

Car seat safety check hosted by Boiling Springs FD The Boiling Springs Fire Department is holding a car seat safety check Saturday for parents who want to make sure their children have the sa…

One person shot at Greenville Co. QT station, in critical condition One person was shot at a QT gas station in Greenville County Saturday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Upstate girl named Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Ally McCaslin was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Friday evening at Township Auditorium in Columbia.

New child sex charges for former church van driver Timothy Lee Anders, 62 has been charged with four counts of lewd acts on a minor.