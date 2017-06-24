Simpsonville bank robbed, police working to ID suspect

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man robbed a Simpsonville bank Saturday morning after handing a note to one of the tellers stating that he was armed.

Around 9:58 a.m. a male suspect came into a Bank of America located in the 600 block of Fairview Rd. with the note demanding money, according to the Simpsonville Police Department.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. Nobody was injured during this robbery, reports police.

The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for the public to identify the suspect in the surveillance photos provided by the Bank of America. He is described as six feet tall, between 250-300 lbs., bald, and was last seen wearing a navy blue collared shirt with khaki shorts.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Investigator Cheryl Manley with the Simpsonville Police Department Investigations Unit at 864-449-0887.