1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police responded to Pisgah View Apartments at about 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

There, they found 20-year-old Rondy Samuel Shields III had been shot and was unconscious.

He was taken to Mission Hospital where he died from his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

