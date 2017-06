1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police responded to Pisgah View Apartments at about 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

There, they found 20-year-old Rondy Samuel Shields III had been shot and was unconscious.

He was taken to Mission Hospital where he died from his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate law enforcement play charity softball game in wheelchairs Officers took on the Carolinas’ only wheelchair softball team to raise money for and empower people with disabilities.

Simpsonville bank robber ID’d as fmr. Williamston police chief Police have arrested a man who robbed a Simpsonville bank after handing a note to one of the tellers stating that he was armed

Car seat safety check hosted by Boiling Springs FD The Boiling Springs Fire Department is holding a car seat safety check Saturday for parents who want to make sure their children have the sa…

Man dies after accidentally shooting self at QT; 1 charged, deputies say A man has been charged after another man accidentally shot himself in the head at the QT gas station on Grove Road, according to the Greenvi…

Upstate girl named Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Ally McCaslin was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Friday evening at Township Auditorium in Columbia.