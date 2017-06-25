Airline worker accused of fighting police at NC airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An indictment says an airline worker directed a racial slur at a security officer, threatened to kill him and got into a fight with police at a North Carolina airport.

The Charlotte Observer reports an indictment unsealed in federal court in Charlotte on Friday said 30-year-old Jordan Lee Moore of Winston-Salem faces two counts of interference with security screening personnel.

The indictment said Moore, who works for American Airlines, tried to go through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on March 30 without a valid boarding pass. After that encounter, the indictment says Moore went to another checkpoint, where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police ordered him to leave the airport.

It took five officers to restrain Moore after they tried to arrest him when he attempted to enter another checkpoint.

