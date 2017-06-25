Burglar beaten by NC homeowner after breaking into house

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WCMH) — A suspected burglar ended up in the hospital after getting into a fight with the resident of a home he trying to break into.

Scott Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department tells NBC affiliate WECT-TV they found the suspect, John Alexander Bracken, 28, laying in the front yard of the home after being called out on a breaking and entering call.

Officers determined Bracken had kicked in the front door of the home, only to find the homeowner was inside. The victim, who didn’t know the suspect, then began beating the suspect.

The resident was uninjured.

Bracken was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. He now faces first-degree burglary, injury to real property and injury to personal property charges.

