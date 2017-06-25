Deputies responding to reported shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are responding to a reported shooting on Poinsett Highway, according to Greenville County dispatch.

A call came in at about 5:36 p.m. Sunday.

EMS is also responding to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

