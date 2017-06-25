Firefighter arrested after fighting over cigarette, deputies say

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – Does smoking cause fighting?

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that it arrested a firefighter after he got in a fight over a cigarette.

Deputies responded Friday night to reports of a fight at the Looe Key Tiki Bar located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Key West.

A man at the bar told deputies that Dustin Hunt attacked him after he refused to give him a cigarette. Hunt, who was in the parking lot, told authorities that the other man attacked him, but others at the bar said Hunt started it.

He was charged with charged with battery. Records show that Hunt was released from jail on Saturday.

Monroe County Fire Chief James Callahan was notified of the arrest and said in a statement “this type of behavior is not tolerated.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate law enforcement play charity softball game in wheelchairs Officers took on the Carolinas’ only wheelchair softball team to raise money for and empower people with disabilities.

Simpsonville bank robber caught Police have arrested a man who robbed a Simpsonville bank after handing a note to one of the tellers stating that he was armed

Car seat safety check hosted by Boiling Springs FD The Boiling Springs Fire Department is holding a car seat safety check Saturday for parents who want to make sure their children have the sa…

Man accidentally shoots self at QT; 1 charged, deputies say A man has been charged after another man accidentally shot himself at the QT gas station on Grove Road, according to the Greenville County S…

Upstate girl named Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Ally McCaslin was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Friday evening at Township Auditorium in Columbia.